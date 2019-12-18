Malawi: Power Black Outs Back With a Bang

18 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Power producers, Egenco and distributors Escom are on a collision course after the latter announced prolonged power blackouts just hours after Egenco said loadshedding was now over.

Health workers using mobile phone light during blackout

For a week, people have been experienced prolonged power black-outs in some instances of more than eight hours a day.

Escom says in a statement this was due to inadequate electricity due to challenges with generation.

"Two machines are out of service at Kapichira power station," says Escom.

But on Monday, spokesperson for Egenco Moses Gwaza said there will be no more power cuts as the situation had improved with the coming of the rains.

But Consumers of Malawi executive director John Kapito slammed both Egenco and Escom over frequent power cuts, saying they are insensitive and take Malawians for granted.

