Zimbabwe: City Storm Into Volleyball Quarter-Finals

18 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Veronica Gwaze

Lilongwe — HARARE CITY volleyball men's and women's teams have qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Zone VI Games here.

The Harare City men's team sailed through after beating Malawian Thunders 3-0 in their last group stage encounter yesterday.

The women's side qualified in second-place in their pool after falling 3-1 to South Africa's Tshwane University of Technology.

Both teams were placed in Group C.

The men's side will now take on Zambia's Nkwazi after the Zambians finished second in Group D after Support Unit.

The women's team take on South Africa's Vaal University of Technology.

In the lopsided affair yesterday, Harare City men's side dominated from the start and turned in a flawless performance.

To test the depth on his charges, head coach Itsanang Abu-Basutu introduced changes during the game to give his unused charges game time.

"We knew Malawian Thunders are not very strong but, still, we needed to be cautious. We wanted a win and we are happy because a win is a win," said Abu-Basutu. "In the quarter-finals I am expecting some tough competition.

"We have all the depth and we will try to use it to our advantage because, as we progress, we need all these guys at some time.

"There are no more small teams in volleyball and all we need is to play our normal game and we are sure to make it to the top."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.