Zimbabwe: City Storm Into Volleyball Quarter-Finals

Lilongwe — HARARE CITY volleyball men's and women's teams have qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Zone VI Games here.

The Harare City men's team sailed through after beating Malawian Thunders 3-0 in their last group stage encounter yesterday.

The women's side qualified in second-place in their pool after falling 3-1 to South Africa's Tshwane University of Technology.

Both teams were placed in Group C.

The men's side will now take on Zambia's Nkwazi after the Zambians finished second in Group D after Support Unit.

The women's team take on South Africa's Vaal University of Technology.

In the lopsided affair yesterday, Harare City men's side dominated from the start and turned in a flawless performance.

To test the depth on his charges, head coach Itsanang Abu-Basutu introduced changes during the game to give his unused charges game time.

"We knew Malawian Thunders are not very strong but, still, we needed to be cautious. We wanted a win and we are happy because a win is a win," said Abu-Basutu. "In the quarter-finals I am expecting some tough competition.

"We have all the depth and we will try to use it to our advantage because, as we progress, we need all these guys at some time.

"There are no more small teams in volleyball and all we need is to play our normal game and we are sure to make it to the top."