Zimbabwe: Intercape Speaks On Bus Robbery

Intercape Bus Company has expressed regret over the incident in which their passengers were last week robbed of their belongings at gunpoint by a gang of robbers near Kranskop tollgate on the N1 in Limpopo, South Africa.

In a statement, Intercape confirmed that the incident occurred around 11pm on Saturday, December 7. The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Harare.

"This completely random, uncontrollable act by criminals masquerading as passengers is regretted by Intercape. We would like to confirm that as an organisation we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times. Intercape would like to apologise to our most valued passengers for any inconvenience."

South Africa Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo on Tuesday said that two men who had pretended to be passengers pointed guns at the bus driver and ordered him to stop.

"It is still unclear where the two got in. After stopping, another vehicle coming from behind with more robbers got into the bus and started robbing everybody," he said.

He said the gang had at least eight members, who robbed passengers of their cellphones, money and jewellery. The criminals were armed with an AK 47 rifle, pistols and knives.

No arrests have been made.