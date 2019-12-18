Guinea: U.S. Congressmember Responds To Protests In Guinea

Photo: AfDB
AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina attends a breakfast meeting with Congresswoman Karen Bass, US Govt. Officials and Investors on "Financing for Development in Africa - Role of African Development Bank."
18 December 2019
United States Congress (Washington, DC)
press release

Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement in response to the violence in Guinea resulting from President Alpha Conde’s announced decision to seek a third term. The country’s constitution currently calls for two five-year mandates.

“President Alpha Conde’s unconstitutional decision to seek a third term is alarming and has resulted in mass protests in the Guinean capital of Conakry, which have been met with numerous arrests and several casualties. The citizens of the country have spoken by taking to the streets to protest President Conde’s run for a third term and I encourage the government of Guinea to adhere to the will of the people and honor the county’s constitutional term limits.”

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 United States Congress. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.