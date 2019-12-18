Guinea: U.S. Congressmember Responds To Protests In Guinea

press release

Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement in response to the violence in Guinea resulting from President Alpha Conde’s announced decision to seek a third term. The country’s constitution currently calls for two five-year mandates.

“President Alpha Conde’s unconstitutional decision to seek a third term is alarming and has resulted in mass protests in the Guinean capital of Conakry, which have been met with numerous arrests and several casualties. The citizens of the country have spoken by taking to the streets to protest President Conde’s run for a third term and I encourage the government of Guinea to adhere to the will of the people and honor the county’s constitutional term limits.”