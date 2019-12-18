Tanzania: Leaders of Dar es Salaam University Students Body Suspended Over 'Planned Demos'

Dar es Salaam — The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) administration on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, suspended six students pending disciplinary proceedings over what it described as a breach of the university's by-laws of 2011.

All the suspended students are members of the University of Dar es Salaam Students Organization (Daruso) which on Monday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) to disburse the funds to needy students or face a protest.

One of the suspended students is Daruso President Khamis Mussa.

The Citizen has a copy of a leaked suspension letter signed by the University's Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye, indicating that the suspension was for an unknown period with effect from Wednesday, December 18.

"... Following your defiance against lawful orders and instructions from the competent authority instructing you to disengage in the move and activities that were calculated to disrupt the peaceful academic environment by mobilizing other students to join your planned acts of defiance, it has been decided and approved by the Council that you be forthwith suspended... ' reads a part of the letter.

"You are hereby directed to return all University properties and vacate the University premises forthwith. You are also ordered not to enter any University of Dar es Salaam premises without permission. This order covers all campuses and other places owned by the University," further reads the leaked letter.

Prior to their suspension, there were reports suggesting that the students were arrested in connection with their recent ultimatum to HESLB.

Musa told The Citizen on Wednesday that it was true that they had been suspended.

"Arrested? No. We have been only suspended from studies for shouting against problems facing students. That's all and nothing else."

On Monday, the Ministry of Education directed the HESLB to meet Daruso so as to resolve a brewing crisis over delayed students' loans disbursement.

"We have directed HESLB to meet with the students and explain the cause of the delay in disbursement of the loans. I'm hopeful they'll understand," said deputy Education minister, Mr Ole Nasha.

Responding to the concerns, HESLB executive director Abdul-Razaq Badru blamed the problem on lack of communication.