Kenya: Broke Gor Mahia Handed Financial Boost

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have received a major financial boost after the government gave the club Sh8 million through the Ministry of Sports.

The money will go towards settling players and technical bench two month salary arrears. The players resumed training on Wednesday after a two-week strike demanding their dues.

Sport PS Kirimi Kaberia confirmed to Nation Sport that the club had received the financial aid, but didn't reveal the exact amount saying that K'Ogalo followed the laid down protocols for teams requesting for money from the government.

However, the exact amount was revealed by a senior club official who didn't wished to be quoted saying the club followed laid down procedure and the money was requested for in August when the club featured in the continental competition.

"As government we support teams that represent the country in continental matches and that is what we have done by buying tickets to Gor Mahia whenever they are traveling out and giving them financial assistance. We didn't do the same to Bandari because it is sponsored by a government parastatal which is the Kenya Ports Authority," said Kaberia.

The PS dispelled notions that K'Ogalo is being favoured, insisting that they represented the country in continental matches, thus deserved the assistance.

"We have been sponsoring the Football Kenya Federation, cricket and even athletics, so any team that represents or represented Kenya outside the country deserves assistance, but only after following the laid down rules and regulations required," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack confirmed the players had resumed training for Sunday's tie against Kisumu All Stars and they were expecting some money by end of Wednesday.

"They (players) turned up because they were promised money by the end of the day. We are now are preparing to play Kisumu All Stars before I leave on Sunday and come back on December 30," he said.

Reacting to the news, AFC Leopard Chairman Dan Shikanda thanked the government for supporting Gor Mahia, but said such assistance should also be offered to AFC Leopards.

"We are not jealous that Gor Mahia have been given money, but we ask for the same to be done to us. We have followed the issue with the ministry and they have told us the money which was released was meant for their continental assignment, but it delayed due to procedural issues," said Shikanda.