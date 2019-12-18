Zimbabwe: Telone Donates 10 000 Fruit Trees to ZPCS

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has received 10 000 fruit trees, two 5 000-litre water tanks and a $100 000 greenhouse from TelOne to boost its orchards and help prisoners eat a more balanced diet.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the trees yesterday at Chikurubi Farm in Harare, ZPCS Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi said TelOne was fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by donating the items.

"May I take this opportunity to thank TelOne for such a kind gesture of donating 10 000 trees which will boost orchards in all our camps nationally as fruits are a requirement to daily diet," he said.

"National tree planting is observed on the first Saturday of December, not as the only day to plant trees, but to save as a reminder that planting trees must be a culture for everyone.

"The cutting down of trees has impacted negatively on the environment, causing much effects as a result of climate change.

"The trees planted today can be a forest tomorrow, so my encouragement is for us to continuously plant trees.

"In prisons, fruit trees will provide food and also help to generate income which will be used to fund other projects that arise from time to time."

Comm-Gen Zimondi said planting trees help to sustain many families as some depend on selling the fruits and some harvest trees for timber.

TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mtasa said the move to donate to ZPCS was a fulfilment of the firm's need to add value to key sectors.

"As a corporate, the issue of sustainability has been at the epicentre of our goals and this has been fulfilled by donating two by 5 000 litres water tanks, a greenhouse and 10 000 fruit trees which will boost their orchards in all the camps," she said.

"We have brought various trees which include mango, lemon, orange, muzhanje, avocado and granadilla.

"We want the Chikurubi Farm to be a nursery hub where farmers will come to purchase tree nurseries and the funds will help sustain inmates and various projects that arise within the ZPCS.

"We are not only ending on donating, but we are committed to working with ZPCS in ensuring the progress of this project."