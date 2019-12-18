Zimbabwe: Police Name Accident Victims

18 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police have named the victims of recent road accidents on the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Highway, the Harare-Chirundu Highway and in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified those who died at the intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road when a haulage truck collided with a pick-up truck as Kezius Karichi (35) and Muchandiudza Mabhande (36) both of Mungate Village in Domboshava, Simbarashe Muyambo (20) of 1357 Section 5 in Kambuzuma, Harare, and Sheila Chitefa (38) of 732 Budiriro 1, Harare.

Those who died on the 276km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway when a Trip Trans bus veered off the road and overturned were Mangami Regina (49) of 1864 Chiedza in Karoi, Rita Karumazondo (46) of 3447 Solani near Epworth in Harare and Paganga Rosemary Matilda (65) of Fife Avenue Flats in Harare.

Those who perished along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when a Honda CRV collided head-on with an Opel Corsa were Zvonoyo Thulani (51) of ZRP Kwekwe, Ndlovu Sithethiwe (38) of Chikumbuza Farm in Rushinga, Mupasu Cosmas (45) Chikumbuza Farm in Rushinga, Ndlovu Patson (25) of Mazabangana Village in Binga and Thulani Ziga (35) of Waterford, Bulawayo.

"Three bodies are yet to be identified, one of a middle aged female adult is held at Karoi District Hospital Mortuary, the other of a male adult at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary, while another of a male adult is held at United Bulawayo Hospitals," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"We are appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the bodies."

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to always be cautious and observant when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.