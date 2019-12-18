Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Stops Refuse Collection

18 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Sallomy Matare

A potential health hazard is looming in Chitungwiza as the municipality has with immediate effect stopped collecting refuse in the town citing fuel shortages.

In a statement posted on the the local authority's website refuse collection will only resume once they get fuel.

"Good evening dear residents. We are sorry to inform you that we are unable to do our door-to-door refuse collect tomorrow (17 December 2019) due to diesel shortage. Collection will resume once supplies are restored. Any inconveniences caused is greatly regretted," read the statement.

Chitungwiza Mayor, Mr Lovemore Maiko, said they are working on resolving the situation.

"Of late we have not been spared as a local authority with the current fuel crisis in the country, so whenever the precious liquid is not available it interrupts our refuse collection schedule. However, when we have encountered such a challenge we alert our stakeholders that efforts are being made to ensure our collection schedule is normalised," he said.

