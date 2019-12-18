South Africa: Family Killed As an Inferno Ripped Through Their Informal Home

18 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Kamesh are investigating an inquest after a couple (both in their thirties) and their 5-year-old girl died, after their informal home in Moeggesukkel, caught fire. SAPS and the local Fire Department responded after a complaint was received that houses were on fire at 22:15 last night, Tuesday, 17 December 2019 in the informal settlement of Moeggesukkel. On arrival, two informal houses were burning and the fire was extinguished by the Fire Department. Upon examining the premises, the bodies of the three victims were discovered in the debris. The names of the three victims will be released after formal identification was done and the next-of-kin was notified. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is being investigated.

The SAPS encourages the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in crime.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime by contacting Crime Stop 08600 10111. The MySAPS app is also available for South African citizens to download onto their smartphones from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

#ZIZOJIKA IZINTO - Turning the tide against crime.

