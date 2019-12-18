North Africa: Arab Youth Village in Monastir Sees Participation of 500 Young People

18 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Monastir Art Square turned on Tuesday night into an Arab Youth Village. The event runs till December 21 under the theme "My Arab Nation," as part of the celebration of Tunis, Capital of Arab Youth 2019.

The event kicked off with a carnival gathering about 500 young men and women from 14 Arab countries and representing Tunisian scientific, cultural, sports and youth associations, official in charge of youth activities at the Regional Youth and Sports Committee of Monastir Imad Mosli told TAP.

Participants hoisted the flags of their respective countries, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya, Palestine, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Djibouti.

Others waved the flags of Tunisian associations and organisations, such as the National Organisation of Tunisian Youth (French: ONJT), the National Organisation of Tunisian

Children (French: ONET), the Tunisian Scouts Association and the Association for the Protection of Lamta City.

A procession was organised at the end of the carnival to salute the Tunisian flag as the national anthem was performed, with the participation of military and police personnel.

The Arab Youth Village features a number of pavilions where cultural and heritage products are displayed.

The event's agenda also includes a forum for dialogue and an Arab Youth Caravan to foster deeper rapprochement among Arab young people and involve them in citizen-focused programmes.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Children
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.