North Africa: Arab Youth Village in Monastir Sees Participation of 500 Young People

Tunis/Tunisia — Monastir Art Square turned on Tuesday night into an Arab Youth Village. The event runs till December 21 under the theme "My Arab Nation," as part of the celebration of Tunis, Capital of Arab Youth 2019.

The event kicked off with a carnival gathering about 500 young men and women from 14 Arab countries and representing Tunisian scientific, cultural, sports and youth associations, official in charge of youth activities at the Regional Youth and Sports Committee of Monastir Imad Mosli told TAP.

Participants hoisted the flags of their respective countries, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Libya, Palestine, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Djibouti.

Others waved the flags of Tunisian associations and organisations, such as the National Organisation of Tunisian Youth (French: ONJT), the National Organisation of Tunisian

Children (French: ONET), the Tunisian Scouts Association and the Association for the Protection of Lamta City.

A procession was organised at the end of the carnival to salute the Tunisian flag as the national anthem was performed, with the participation of military and police personnel.

The Arab Youth Village features a number of pavilions where cultural and heritage products are displayed.

The event's agenda also includes a forum for dialogue and an Arab Youth Caravan to foster deeper rapprochement among Arab young people and involve them in citizen-focused programmes.