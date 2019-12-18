South Africa: Abathembu King Wants a Presidential Pardon, Not Parole - King's Spokepserson

18 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo may have to stew in prison a little longer while he waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to his request for a presidential pardon.

Ramaphosa granted the king remission of his sentence, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announced on Reconciliation Day.

The remission meant that 12 months of Dalindyebo's 12-year sentence for arson, assault, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice was reduced.

However, the king was not satisfied with the parole conditions.

His spokesperson, Mthunzi Ngonyama, spoke to News24 and said parole placed the king under stringent conditions which would be extremely difficult to comply with, "given the nature of his job".

"Imagine a king that rules with a dark cloud hanging over his head. Lamola talked about the pending presidential pardon that [has been] sitting with the president for the last eight months, still not being concluded. He said the president is still considering it. For eight months?

"The former justice minister (Michael Masutha) recommended to the president a presidential pardon with [the] expungement of [his] criminal record in April [yet] today he is working on the report."

"The king still needs answers about his presidential pardon application to be able to make up his mind thoroughly about his condition," Ngonyama added.

Dalindyebo has been eligible for parole since October.

Earlier this year, News24 reported that Ramaphosa was considering granting Dalindyebo a presidential pardon.

News24 also understands that some ANC national executive committee members have also campaigned on Dalindyebo's behalf.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.