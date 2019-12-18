Zimbabwe: All Set for Ngezi Awards

NEUTRALS feel the duo of Ngezi Platinum captain Frank Makarati and Donald Teguru should have bulldozed their way onto the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

Instead, the pair will tonight battle for the club's Player of the Year Award when the miners reward their best performers in Mhondoro.

Makarati, along with Polite Moyo, formed the core of the season's second best defence that let in just 23 goals.

Only champions FC Platinum conceded fewer goals (15) throughout the season.

While Makarati was outstanding in marshalling the back four, Teguru led from the front, netting seven times and creating as many chances for his teammates.

Teguru is already guaranteed the Golden Boot crown, won by Terrence Dzvukamanja last season.

He could as well capture the most loyal player gong though Tichaona Mabvura, Makarati, Qadr Amini, Marlon Mushonga and Keith Murera are all strong contenders.

On the other hand, Moyo, who fitted in well into the hole created by the departure of Liberty Chakoroma is well-placed to win the most improved player prize.

He arrived from Tsholotsho last year before forcing his way into the team early this season.

The team will also honour the most disciplined, Players' Player, most promising, rookie and the Under-19 Player of the Year.

There will also be a reward for the Supporter of the Year.

The club's chief executive, Nyasha Kadengu, said all was set for the awards.

"We have had a decent season. We started off slowly, got inconsistent along the way but improved a lot towards the end.

"It's a pity we ended the season without any trophy yet we had an excellence chance to bag one.

"But, due to some circumstances, we couldn't win the Chibuku Super Cup which we feel as a club we should have won," said Kadengu.