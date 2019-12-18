South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Bids 1434 Newly Trained Constables Welcome, and Urges Them to Hit the Ground Running

press release

The South African Police Service in Gauteng, on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 welcomed 1434 newly trained constables who were immediately deployed to various stations and units across all five districts in the Province.

Each District Commissioner will oversee the immediate deployment and settling in of the new members. Five hundred and fourteen (514) will report for duty at various units and police stations in the Johannesburg District, while Ekurhuleni received 325 constables, Tshwane 241, Sedibeng 184, and the West Rand 170.

This deployment of 1434 newly trained constables to Gauteng comes after the ceremonial passing out parades of a total 4971 on Friday 13 December 2019, one of which was officiated by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele at the Tshwane SAPS Academy.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has extended a special word of welcome to the constables whose arrival, according to the Commissioner, comes at the right time to enhance operational capacity, boosting the numbers as the safer festive season operations intensify.

"Together with Reservists and Community Patrollers, this force-multiplier is most welcome as we aim to increase visibility and flood the streets, public places, recreational parks, and shopping malls in the province in an effort to deliver yet another safe and secure festive season" the Provincial Commissioner remarked.