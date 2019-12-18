Rwanda: BK Group's Plans to Acquire Sonarwa Fail

18 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Shareholders in Rwanda's oldest insurer, Sonarwa Insurance Ltd, have pulled out of a proposed deal to cede some stake to BK Insurance.

Sonarwa's major shareholders, Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), have decided not to proceed with the planned acquisition and instead, focus on relevance and impact in the local market.

The public pension body RSSB owns up to 100 per cent shares in Sonarwa Life and 79.46 per cent stake in Sonarwa General.

According to Richard Tusabe, the Director-General of RSSB, there was no pressure to sell the firm hence choosing to build on the potential the firm has locally to grow insurance penetration.

Tusabe said that with insurance penetration standing at around 2 per cent, there is a huge opportunity for them as investors.

He, however, did not rule out chances of a merger or acquisition of the firm in the future, saying that they would be open to talking to players who share in their ambitions of growing the sector and creating a win-win scenario.

Sonarwa General Chairperson, Iza Irame, said that focus has been on revamping the performance of the firm by designing new relevant products, innovation and staff restructuring to improve fitness for performance.

In May this year, BK Group confirmed that they had opened talks with the shareholders of the country's oldest insurance firm, in a bid to acquire it.

cmwai@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai

Tags:BK GroupSonarwa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Company
Banking
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.