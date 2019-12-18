South Africa: Teen Killer Sentenced to Two Life Terms

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - On 12 December 2019, the Mthunzini High Court sentenced Sosha Lamulani Nkosi (28) to life imprisonment for murder, life imprisonment for rape and seven years imprisonment for kidnapping. His sentence came after the court heard how he brutally raped and killed a teenager in Mahlabathini.

It is alleged on 28 November 2015, Ayanda Buthelezi (14) boarded a taxi to a church service at KwaMnyandu in Mahlabathini. When she alighted from the taxi, the accused who was also in the taxi jumped off. He dragged the victim to a nearby bush where she was tied with a rope.

The accused repeatedly raped the victim who was held in the bushes for seven days without food. On 04 December 2015, Ayanda's lifeless body was found in the bushes. Charges of murder, rape and kidnapping were opened at Mahlabathini SAPS for investigation. Mahlabathini Detectives conducted a meticulous investigation and the accused was arrested. He made several court appearances until his sentence.

"We hope that this sentence will send a stern warning to other criminals targeting defenseless women and children. We also hope that this sentence will bring closure to the family," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.