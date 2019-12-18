South Africa: Acsa Managing Director Appointment Welcomed

18 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the announcement of Nompumelelo Mpofu as the Managing Director of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

Her appointment was announced by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Tshwane.

"An accomplished manager and administrator with demonstrable achievements on previous portfolios, I am certain that Mpofu will steer ACSA to greater heights," Mbalula said.

Mpofu is a long time government administrator with extensive experience in Town, Urban and Regional Planning and Local Government Management.

She has served as chairperson of the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation Group on Climate Change.

Her long profile in government includes Director General for the Departments of Defence, Transport and Housing.

"I welcome the new Managing Director aboard ACSA and I assure her of our full support from the Department of Transport," Mbalula said.

