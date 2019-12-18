Nigeria: Court Declines Order Restraining Ganduje From Dethroning Emirs

Kano — A Kano High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi has turned down an application seeking for extension of an order restraining Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from dethroning emirs in the state.

It would be recalled that last week the court issued an interim injunction restraining the governor and seven others, which included speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State Attorney General, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, and Dr Ibrahim Abubakar from encroaching into the powers of kingmakers through creation of new emirates.

Daily Trust reports that four kingmakers in Kano emirate, who are Madakin Kano Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano Alhaji Sarki Ibrahim Makama; Sarkin ban Kano Dr Mukhtar Adnan, and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Alhaji Bello Abubakar had obtained an interim order restraining the governor from taking over their powers.

When the case came up today, counsel to the Plantiffs, Barrister Nasiru Dangiri applied for extension of the order pending the determination of the substantive suit, but the court turned down the application which now gives the governor freedom to exercise the powers invested in him under the new Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.

Meanwhile, A Kano State High Court presided over by the State's Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir has refused to grant an application filed to restrain the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from executing the provisions of Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019.

A group of elders under the auspices of Kano Prominent Citizens Forum led by elder statesman, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa had approached the court seeking for an ex-parte order restraining Ganduje from executing the Kano State Emirate Council law of 2019.

However, when the case came up yesterday, Justice Sagir refused to entertain the application.

The court, instead, directed for the substantive matter to proceed and that all processes for the substantive suit should be served the respondents through the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The respondents are Kano State Governor, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly and the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

Justice Sagir then adjourned the case to January 8, 2020 for hearing.

The applicants in the suit include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Nabba, Professor Auwalu Hamisu Yadudu (SAN), Alhaji Abba Dabo, and sixteen others.