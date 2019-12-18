Nigeria: NLC Chairman in Cross River Kidnapped

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar — The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Cross River, comrade Ben Ukpepi has been kidnapped from his residence.

Vanguard learned that the incident which happened at CROSPIL estate, Akpabuyo, LGA occurred at about 7:30 to 8 pm last night(Tuesday).

A source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the NLC Chairman was outside taking fresh air with some people, but decided to go in.

The source said:" When he went inside the house he got a call, because of the noise inside he decided to go outside to take the call that was when his abductors struck.

"For some minutes they waited for him to enter the house, he did not, they went to check on him, low and behold, he was nowhere to be found, that was when the realised what had happened.

"They saw his slippers and glasses on the ground without any trace of him, his abductors also took his phone, his family have been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night. And his abductors have not called up till now," the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo said she was yet to get any briefing on that.

She promised to get back to our Correspondent with more information as soon as possible.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.