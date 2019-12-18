Nigeria: NLC Chairman in Cross River Kidnapped

Calabar — The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Cross River, comrade Ben Ukpepi has been kidnapped from his residence.

Vanguard learned that the incident which happened at CROSPIL estate, Akpabuyo, LGA occurred at about 7:30 to 8 pm last night(Tuesday).

A source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the NLC Chairman was outside taking fresh air with some people, but decided to go in.

The source said:" When he went inside the house he got a call, because of the noise inside he decided to go outside to take the call that was when his abductors struck.

"For some minutes they waited for him to enter the house, he did not, they went to check on him, low and behold, he was nowhere to be found, that was when the realised what had happened.

"They saw his slippers and glasses on the ground without any trace of him, his abductors also took his phone, his family have been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night. And his abductors have not called up till now," the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo said she was yet to get any briefing on that.

She promised to get back to our Correspondent with more information as soon as possible.