Nigeria: Two Jailed for Internet Fraud in Ilorin

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office on Tuesday secured the conviction of Chibueze Meshak and Babatunde Muhammed Bashir before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on offences bordering on internet fraud.

The convicts, who were prosecuted on a two count charge, were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

The charge against Babatunde reads, " That you, Babatunde Mohammed Bashir on or about the 20th day of September, 2019 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, did attempt to cheat by personation, when you represented yourself as a Detective and requested one Mr Elian Torres Saucedo to send $500 gift card to you , a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law "

The charge against Paul reads, " That you, Paul Chibueze Meshack ( Alias Robert Hicks) sometime in June 2019, at Ilorin within the judicial division of the Kwara State High Court, did attempt to cheat by personation, when you pretended to be one Robert Hicks of the HR Department of Amerigroup Corporation with gmail account: roberthickstheman@gmail.com and in that guise communication with one Jessica Winter of Wiltshire England vide gmail hangout with jess winter , a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law "

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge brought against them.

In convicting the defendants, Justice Oyinloye said the evidence of the prosecution witness, Olamide Sadiq, an operative of the EFCC was not challenged nor controverted by the defendants.

"I hereby found them guilty as charged and sentenced them to six months imprisonment "

According to the Judge "Paul's sentence is to commence from 21st of October, 2019 while Babatunde's sentence would commence on 5th of September 2019, the day of their arrest."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.