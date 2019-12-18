Tanzania: Errant Students Face Expulsion

THE Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has directed the management of University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) to punish leaders of the students' organisation at the varsity who recently threatened to strike if they were not given loans within 72 hours.

Through the Dar es Salaam University Students' Organisation (DARUSO), the students issued a 72-hour ultimatum on Monday demanding to be paid loans, failure of which they would protest.

Speaking with journalists in Kigoma on Tuesday, Prof Ndalichako said the ultimatum by the students was issued against laid down procedures and described the action as an act of indiscipline.

"The action cannot be tolerated since there are known channels for advancing such claims. It was an act of gross indiscipline," the minister remarked.

Prof Ndalichako directed the management of the country's first higher learning institution to take actions against the DARUSO leaders within 24 hours.

She explained further that laid down procedures require the leaders of DARUSO to advance their grievances to the dean of students who will then forward the same to the V ice- Chancellor for remedy.

"It is unfortunate that all these procedures were not adhered to and the management of UDSM is not aware of the grievances," she explained.

Meanwhile, available reports show that over 49,000 fresh university students have been issued with loans amounting to 169.4bn/- for the 2019/2020 academic year, the Higher Education Students Board (HESLB) had confirmed.

In addition, the board gave also 272.1bn/- loans to 78,337 continuing students. The Executive Director of HESLB Abdul-Razaq Badru, made the revelation in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, noting that the board had given the loans to 49,485 students against 45, 000, thus surpassing the target.

HESLB said that among those given loans include 10,38 3 orphans, 397 students with disabilities, 3,128 with special sponsorship and 35,577 eligible students.

The HESLB boss said that the board was also finalising the issuance of loans to students who had shifted their courses.

The move, according to the boss, comes after the Tanzania Commission for Universities asked the Board to hold on the loans to give enough time for the students to settle their courses.

"There is a group of students who had shifted from their courses and by that time we had no information as we received them (information) at the end of last week," he said, noting that the students will be granted the loans effective today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development, Mr Badru said that other groups of students who have been given loans include those writing books and other publications whereby 13.3bn/- had been issued in the first phase and the second phase of issuing 1.1bn/- was due to be settled by next Saturday.

On the other hand, the V ice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Professor William Anangisye, stressed the need for the students to present their complaints to the management of their universities, for communication to the HESLB.

He cited the Dar es Salaam University Students Organisations (Daruso), noting that they were supposed to present their complaints to the management of the university and subsequently to the HESLB.

Last Monday, students of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), through DARUSO, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to HESLB to ensure they gave loans to students suspected to have missed the loans as they vowed to riot for their demands to be met.