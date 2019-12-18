Zimbabwe: Ndiweni Drags Mnangagwa to Court Over 'Unlawful' Removal

OUSTED Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna in Matabeleland North province will this Tuesday approach the High Court challenging the nullification of his removal by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His lawyer, Dumisani Dube confirmed the move on Monday.

Last week, Mnangagwa removed Chief Ndiweni and ordered the immediate seizure of the latter's government allocated car and all State assets in the firebrand traditional leader's possession.

However, Ndiweni who is reported to be currently out of the country, is challenging the Mnangagwa's decision.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will be approaching the High Court seeking the nullification of Ndiweni's dismissal by the President. The President's action was clearly in violation of the constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act," Dube said.

He said Ndiweni was never notified of his misconduct as per the requirements of the Traditional Leaders Act.

"Up to now, the chief has not been formally told of his charges which resulted in his removal. If there were any charges levelled against him, he was supposed to go before a disciplinary hearing. I only received a copy of his official dismissal letter today (Monday) after phoning the district coordinator (Tapiwa Zivovoyi)," said the lawyer.

In the High Court application, Ndiweni has cited as respondents, Mnangagwa, Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira, Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Assembly chairperson, Mtshane Khumalo, Matabeleland North Provincial Administrator Latiso Dlamini and Umguza District Coordinator.

Last week, Mnangagwa through the Secretary for Local Government, only identified as Z.R Churu, directed the Ndiweni clan to select a new chief.

This followed a family dispute over the Ndiweni chieftainship.

However, the family spokesperson, Bancinyane Ndiweni maintained that the family had already settled for the ousted chief as their substantive traditional leader.

"As far as the family is concerned, Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni is our chief. Nothing has changed," said Bancinyane in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday.