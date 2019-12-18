Nigeria: N37 Billion for National Assembly Renovation? Our Refineries, Ajaokuta Steel Not Renovated, Nigerians Lament

You can feel the fury from their choice of words, there would have been more than physical confrontation if it were a town hall meeting, but no, it all happens on social media, Twitter particularly. N37billion budgeted for National Assembly renovation (NASS)? Nigerians are bewildered.

It all starts and ends on social media. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2020 budget yesterday (Tuesday) and of course, next thing details that make up the numbers, N10.33 trillion.

For all it's worth, it is about the first time the budget for a coming year was passed and signed in the year before.

Upon realisation that N37 billion was budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly, Nigerians revolted but only on social media.

Not only did the majority of Nigerians think it is unnecessary, but they also queried the commitment of the government on more pressing needs like health, education among others.

Daylight Robbery is when over $100m is budgeted for "renovation of the National Assembly."

Is it even a priority to spend over #37billion Naira on the National Assembly?

The National Secretariat/Hospital in Abuja are in need of more renovations than any other National building.

-- Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 17, 2019

Our refineries are not renovated

Ajaokuta steel company is not renovated

Our road are not renovated

But Buhari approves #37billion

for renovation of National Assembly

Next level

-- M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 17, 2019

"Buhari approves #37billion for NASS renovation".

In a country with very poor health care, many hospitals with no modern equipment to save lives, in a country where pupils are getting education on while sitting on the floor, same country can afford N37B to renovate NASS. Mo fo o

-- Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 18, 2019

999 million add 1 million to make 1 billion then 2 billion 3 billion 4 billion ... ... .20billion up to 37 billion to renovate a building..Not to build a new one 🙆🙆🙆🙆#37Billion

-- Olumide Bello (@OlumideBello3) December 17, 2019

Pic 1. NASS to be renovated with #37Billion

Pic 2. Hospitals to be maintained with 1 cup of cement & 3 cups of sand. The doctors must learn how to mix cement.

Pic 3. Schools to remain d way they are for now. Government is broke. Let students manage.

Pic 4. The roads are good. pic.twitter.com/iYkS850Ugz

-- Twitta Landlord (@BuzorTM) December 17, 2019

37 billion to renovate a building..Not to build a new one 🙆🙆🙆🙆#37Billion pic.twitter.com/7dJwAaogye

-- 🇳🇬bella🇳🇳🇬🇬 (@Bellahunty) December 17, 2019

Twitter civil engineers, pls tell me how much money will do to fix this pot hole? Only this one oo. #37billion pic.twitter.com/o8clc411Qk

-- #RECOVERY (@freezyfofo) December 18, 2019

Buhari proposed N48 bn for capital expenditure in education & we have 36 States

Buhari approves #37Billion for National Assembly renovation, not up to a LG population

Buhari's neglect of education is the reason for poverty, insecurity ~Atiku

Atiku is always on the right path

-- M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 18, 2019

Where are these people?💁‍♀️#Buhari #37billion pic.twitter.com/1jD9yjU6zc

-- Me & You ❄ (@istancardi_b) December 18, 2019

Bubu just approved #37billion for the renovation of NASS

37 billion for a country in several debts?

A country that only 7% of the National budget is allocated to the education sector, they never thought of increasing this % to help better the education of this country. So sad💔

-- Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) December 18, 2019

Buhari and his #37billion gang NASS are not thinking of renovating our roads, our hospitals, our schools, but more concerned renovating a meeting room at such insane amount.

All from our 7.5% taxes, our loans, our stolen Abacha's loots. You also will come to pass. #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/YvnzuMqdMj

-- AyeMojubar 🎅 (@ayemojubar) December 18, 2019

In 1992, they built the National Assembly house with #7billion and now Mr President approved the sum of #37billion to be used to renovate the house. And it's not like we have the money, he wants to borrow it. Now Nigeria is owing to close to a Trillion naira if not more. Sigh.

-- ✨President Aisha✨🌚 (@PresidentAisha) December 18, 2019