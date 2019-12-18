Nigeria: Oyo APC Congratulates Makinde Over Supreme Court Judgement

Following the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde in the Mach 9 governorship election, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, has congratulated the governor, urging him to be magnanimous in victory.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Dr Olatunde Azeez, in a telephone conversation with Vanguard after the judgement on Wednesday, challenged the governor to use the opportunity of his validation of mandate to focus on governance and resist any form of peatiness, adding that he was not just the governor of a section of the state, but the governor all indigenes of the state.

In his words: "On behalf of all APC in Oyo State, we congratulate His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde for the court affirmation of his electoral victory."

"We want to challenge him to utilise the opportunity of the validation of his mandate to focus on governance and remove himself from pettiness because as the governor of the state, he is the governor of all Oyo State indigenes, not just a section of the state.

"Then we also want to congratulate him because we believe that as the party that has just left governance, we are also challenged and the ideal thing is to ventilate our disagreement via the legitimacy of the court and we want to appeal to everybody in the state that we are law-abiding citizens.

"We assure the governor that there is going to be peace because we were the one that brought peace back to the state eight years ago. We brought peace and don't want the peace to be threatened in any way.

"We want to use this opportunity to tell him that if he was duly elected and President Muhammadu Buhari being an APC did not threaten his legitimacy, he should rather allow court that affirmed his election to also decide on the tier of governance in the state by not allowing impunity to reign.

"We think he should not threaten the duly and legitimately elected local government's chairmen and councillors," APC posited.

Vanguard recalls Mr Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had filed a case against the victory of Seyi Makinde, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the March 9, 2019 election in the state.

Adelabu had approached the court to challenge the appeal court ruling. The appellate court had after evaluating the evidence brought by Oyo APC and its candidate before the tribunal ruled that the status quo should be maintained. That was after the tribunal had affirmed the election of Makinde.