Tunisia: Government Formation Talks - Democratic Current Says -Officially- Received Fresh Proposal

17 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Democratic Current said on Monday evening it had "officially" received a "new proposal" as part of the process of forming a new cabinet but stopped short of revealing its initiator.

The party convened a meeting of the political bureau on Monday evening to consider this proposal and make a decision, be it refusal as announced by the national council or acceptance in principle, the party said in a statement. It also called for an extraordinary meeting of the national council.

"Following the announcement by the party of its withdrawal from government formation talks, some friends of the Democratic Current among political activists called for informal meetings to bridge views of representatives of some parties," the Democratic Current added, referring probably to representatives of Ennhadha which put forward Habib Jemli as PM-designate.

"The country cannot afford to wait any longer," the party said, voicing hope for "a rapid formation of the cabinet with or without the representation of the Democratic Current."

The statement came one day after Secretary-General Mohamed Abbou said his party will consider the matter if a new proposal is tabled.

"If the party joins the government, under its own terms, it will have no reservations about the participation of any political formation as long as law is enforced," Abbou said.

The Democratic Current still eyes the Justice, Interior and Administrative Reform and Public Service portfolios given the "capital role of these ministries in the process of reform and fight against corruption in the Tunisian administration," he highlighted.

