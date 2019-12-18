Tunisia: Mediteranean MPs Meet in Rabat to Debate Launch of New Decade of Sustainable Development

17 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP correspondent Nedra Boukesra) - MPs from Tunisia and other Mediterranean countries are set to attend a meeting on Tuesday at the seat of the Moroccan parliament in Rabat to debate the launch of a new decade of sustainable development.

This meeting, convened by the Moroccan parliament and the Circle of Mediterranean Parliamentarians for Sustainable Development (COMPSUD), is held at a time when the warming effect in the Mediterranean region is 20% faster than the global average, organisers said.

Two sessions are on the agenda; they will address the following themes "Mediterranean Priorities in Environment and Sustainable Development: Commitment and Implementation Policy" and "Solutions Based on Nature and Coastal Areas for Resilience to Climate Change."

Representatives of several international and regional bodies, including the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Arab League, and parliamentarians, including Tunisian MPs Thameur Saad and Karim Krifa, will participate in the event.

The participants are expected to adopt the Declaration of Rabat at the end of proceedings.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Sustainable Development
Governance
North Africa
Tunisia
Morocco
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.