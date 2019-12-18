Tunisia: Mediteranean MPs Meet in Rabat to Debate Launch of New Decade of Sustainable Development

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP correspondent Nedra Boukesra) - MPs from Tunisia and other Mediterranean countries are set to attend a meeting on Tuesday at the seat of the Moroccan parliament in Rabat to debate the launch of a new decade of sustainable development.

This meeting, convened by the Moroccan parliament and the Circle of Mediterranean Parliamentarians for Sustainable Development (COMPSUD), is held at a time when the warming effect in the Mediterranean region is 20% faster than the global average, organisers said.

Two sessions are on the agenda; they will address the following themes "Mediterranean Priorities in Environment and Sustainable Development: Commitment and Implementation Policy" and "Solutions Based on Nature and Coastal Areas for Resilience to Climate Change."

Representatives of several international and regional bodies, including the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Arab League, and parliamentarians, including Tunisian MPs Thameur Saad and Karim Krifa, will participate in the event.

The participants are expected to adopt the Declaration of Rabat at the end of proceedings.