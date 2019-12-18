Tunisia: 'Bic Techno 293' African Windsurfing Championship Kicks Off in Djerba

17 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Bic Techno 293" African Windsurfing Championship kicked off on Monday in Djerba, and is due to last till December 22, with the participation of forty Tunisian, Algerian, Libyan and Egyptian windsurfers.

The participants are competing in the U15, U17, U19 and +19 open categories in 12 rounds (3 rounds per day), President of the Tunisian Sailing Federation Abdelkrim Derouiche said.

Derouiche had indicated at a press conference held last week that Tunisia will be represented by 15 participants (10 from the national team and 5 representing clubs) who will seize this occasion as a warm-up for the next events.

For his part, Medenine's Regional Tourism Commissioner Hachem Mahouachi estimated that this kind of sports events can boost the sport tourism during the low season and provide a good image on the country and on its safety and infrastructure capacities.

