Nigeria: Yuletide - DPR Warns Ogun Residents Against Panic Buying, Hoarding of Petroleum Products

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta field office, Ogun State on Wednesday warned residents of the state against panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Operation Controller, DPR, Abeokuta, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi who gave the warning during a stakeholders' meeting in Abeokuta, the State capital, assured the people on the availability of Petroleum products, before, during and after Christmas and New year celebrations in the State.

Bello-Zagi noted that the DPR had put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that fuel is available in all parts of the State during the festive period.

She said "there was no need for the residents of the State to entertain any fear about availability of fuel" and urged them to shun panic buying and storing of fuel inside or around residential areas to avoid disaster.

The DPR boss also warned Petroleum marketers not to engage in sharp practices such as diversion, under-dispensating, hoarding and adulteration of Petroleum products.

Her words, Petroleum Products are available in our depots around the country and for customers' satisfaction you (marketers) are required not to engage in diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding, adulteration and unsafe acts in Petroleum Retail Outlets during and after the festive period.

"Any marketer or operator caught engaging in sharp practices will be sanctioned accordingly", Bello-Zagi warned.

She stressed that DPR officials will be going round the State on monitoring and surveillance operations to sanction any marketer found culpable.

According to her, "Abeokuta field office has increased surveillance and has developed technology to effectively monitor Oil and Gas facilities within the State."

She urged members of the public to promptly report any marketer found violating the regulations of the DPR.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.