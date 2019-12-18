Kenya: Coast Guard Service Deployed On Lake Victoria

A decade-long cry by Budalang'i residents in Busia County to station a coast guard in the lakeside town to secure sections of Lake Victoria following persistent insecurity has finally been heeded.

The government's granting of the Coast Guard Service is also aimed at ending the incessant harassment of fisherfolk in the region by Ugandan security officers. Fishermen from Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia and Migori counties have been complaining of arrests and torture by Ugandan authorities over trespass.

Speaking at the unveiling of the service in Busia, Director-General Brigadier Vincent Loonena said they are ready to tackle all security challenges and ensure the safety of fishermen in the lake.

The unit will also offer search and rescue services, enforce pollution control and sanitation measures, and prevent illegal commercial activities on the lake.

"The most important thing is to ensure our fishermen observe fishing and marine regulations both in Kenyan and foreign waters. We'll cooperate with our colleagues from Uganda to ensure smooth fishing," he said.

He warned, however, that his team will not spare those who break fishing rules.

"We'll work closely with other government agencies to ensure sanitation of the lake is observed. Those found spilling oil or engaging in any other form of pollution will be dealt with accordingly," the DG said.

Service staff will be drawn from the police, the army and intelligence services, and civilian professionals seconded from the Public Service Commission.

Fishermen lauded the government for establishing the service. Led by Sylvester Kaywa, the Busia County Beach Management Unit chairperson and area residents said they were now assured of safety.

"Security in the lake has been a challenge for us for many decades. The presence of the Coast Guard Service not only assures us of our safety, but also the fishing gear," Mr Kaywa said.

He also asked the government to support fisherfolk financially to ensure they compete effectively with their colleagues in other countries.

The establishment of the Coast Guard follows a directive by President Kenyatta after he launched the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) in November 2018 to protect Kenya's territorial waters against terrorism, piracy, human and drug trafficking among other maritime crimes.