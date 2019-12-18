Algeria: President to Be Sworn in the Week Following Election

17 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune will take the oath of office during the week, in line with the Constitution, as the Constitutional Council announced Monday evening the final results of the presidential election of December 12th.

The president takes office immediately after taking the oath of office, according to the same article of the Constitution.

The first mission of the president of the Republic after the oath of office is the appointment of a prime minister "after consulting the parliamentary majority," according to Article 91 of the Constitution.

Article 93 of the country's fundamental law stipulates that the president of the Republic "appoints the members of Government after the consultation of the prime minister who coordinates the Government's action."

