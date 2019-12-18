South Africa: #TotalShutdownAlex - Politics, Protest and Power

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Alexandra residents took to the streets more than six months ago to protest against poor service delivery and overcrowding. As investigations continue into living conditions and alleged corruption in the township, Daily Maverick returns to dissect the diverging interests in Alex and the painful by-products of protests.

Leonard Hlongwane stood in the yard that wrapped around his property, and looked at his home on the Marlboro Gardens edge of Alexandra. He moved there 20 years ago with his mother and family from the township's Second Avenue.

The 51-year-old had dignity at the new property. He installed a toilet, the roof didn't leak, his family had privacy and his kids could play in the yard. For the first time, he had his own bedroom.

Looking over the skeleton of his burnt home, where his children and some of his grandchildren had lived, Hlongwane shook his head. He was homeless, he had let his family down.

Leonard Hlongwane grew up in Alexandra, Johannesburg. His family home was burnt down during the service delivery protests in the area in April 2019, after the Red Ants demolished the neighbouring settlement which had allegedly been built illegally next to the Jukskei River. (Photo: Aisha Abdool...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

