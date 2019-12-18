South Africa: Fingers Pointed At City Council As Nelson Mandela Bay Water Crisis Worsens

18 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Heather Dugmore

The total water demand for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is approximately 300 megalitres (Ml) or 300 million litres per day, and the supply is rapidly dwindling. Civil society is responding to the crisis, but there is an undercurrent of concern that the city council is not doing enough.

On Monday 25 November 2019, the water level of the Mpofu Dam, a major supplier to Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB), was 17.46%. On the same day, the water levels of the other major dams that supply NMB were: Kouga (33.8%), Loerie (54.99%), Groendal (38.06%) and Churchill (100%).

The metro celebrated the recent rains that filled the Churchill Dam but the total percentage of water in its dams remains critically low in a region racked by protracted drought. In the last week of November the metro's mayor, Mongameli Bobani, announced that he had signed the form required for the metro to be declared a drought disaster area. It should have been signed significantly earlier as it is the prerequisite for the metro to approach National Treasury for drought funding.

Mayoral Committee Member for Infrastructure Andile Lungisa, as quoted in The Herald newspaper, said such funding would enable the municipality to implement its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

