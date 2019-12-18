Malawi: Ex-Mayor Bikoko Appears in Court, Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Corruption Charges

18 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Flamboyant former Lilongwe city mayor Desmond Bikoko on Wednesday appeared before the Lilongwe magistrates court where he pleaded not guilty to all two counts of charges he is answering.

Former Mayor for Lilongwe Bikoko faces corruption rap

He is answering charges of abuse of public office and failure to disclose interest of public officer.

Senior resident magistrate Florence Chinangwa has since adjourned the case to January next year for the start of hearing.

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him last week on allegations that he illegally sold public land in Area 46 in the capital city.

He is answering the case together with other two Lilongwe city council officials.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.