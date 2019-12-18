Malawi: Ex-Mayor Bikoko Appears in Court, Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Corruption Charges

Flamboyant former Lilongwe city mayor Desmond Bikoko on Wednesday appeared before the Lilongwe magistrates court where he pleaded not guilty to all two counts of charges he is answering.

Former Mayor for Lilongwe Bikoko faces corruption rap

He is answering charges of abuse of public office and failure to disclose interest of public officer.

Senior resident magistrate Florence Chinangwa has since adjourned the case to January next year for the start of hearing.

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him last week on allegations that he illegally sold public land in Area 46 in the capital city.

He is answering the case together with other two Lilongwe city council officials.