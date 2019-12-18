Uganda: Army Court Sentences 4 to Death for Murdering Mobile Money Agents

18 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Kigongo

The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye has sentenced four people to death by hanging for killing two mobile money operators in Zzana, Wakiso District.

Among those sentenced include; two former UPDF soldiers, Private Bob Anichan and Private Dennis Mangusho. Others are Stanley Mulunda and Issa Ntale. The group was found guilty of killing Harriet Nalwadda and her employee Moureen Nakabuubi before taking off with about Shs6 million.

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti who chairs the Army Court while sentencing the group held that, Private Anichan is not a first time offender while Private Mangusho and Ntale have been in and out of prison on different charges and the offences they were convicted of, carry a maximum sentence of death on each count.

"Nalwadda and Nakabuubi died at young ages and left young children who are now helpless. They were killed in a brutal manner and the offences you are convicted of; under the sentencing guidelines of 2013 were the rarest of the rare and rare sentences should be given. Therefore this court hereby sentences each of you to death by hanging," held Gen Gutti.

However, Gen Gutti informed the four convicts that they have a right to appeal within 14 days if they are not satisfied with the sentence.

Earlier in the day while convicting the four, the court based on the evidence of the 16 prosecution witnesses who pinned the convicts. However, the four refused to defend themselves and decided to keep silent.

The seven-member court panel noted that they had carefully evaluated the evidence given by the investigating officers and tales of eye witnesses that proved all the ingredients of murder and aggravated robbery offenses.

The group which has a criminal record having been convicted and sentenced for murder and robbery charges before, is said to have illegally possessed 2 SMG riffles which they used to commit the crime.

Prosecution stated that the convicts and others still at large on June 10, 2019 at Zzana cell Bunamwaya, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso District, with malice aforethought caused the death of Nakabuubi and Nalwadda.

It was also contended that the convicts robbed Nalwadda of over Shs6m and immediately or before the time of the armed robbery were in unlawful possession of a deadly weapons (SMG rifles).

