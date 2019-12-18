Namibia: Three Angolans Arrested At Airport With N$2 Million

Windhoek — Three Angolan women en-route to China were arrested at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Wednesday afternoon, with large amounts of money in US dollars amounting to over N$2 million which they did not declare with officials.

The women had large amounts US dollars, a few thousand Namibian dollars as well as few Euro currencies. When converted into Namibian dollars, it amounted to

N$2,198 781,60.

Namibian police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the three women aged 35, 46, 47 face charges of contravening the Financial Intelligence Act, Exchange Intelligence Act and Exchange Control Act.

Shikwambi told New Era the incident happened around 12h00 at the airport where three females from Angola failed to declared foreign currencies (US dollars) in their possession.

"The foreign currencies were detected by a metal detector at the point of departure," stated Shikwambi who also revealed the women were charged yesterday and will appear at HKIA periodical court.

Videos seen by New Era, shows US dollar notes hidden in sneakers, hand sewn in diapers and bras. The women also hid the money on their bodies.

New Era was further informed that one of the women hid the money in a pad and put tomato sauce on top to make it look like she is menstruating.