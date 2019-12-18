Namibia: Swapo Has Not Paid for Rented Campaign Vehicles

SOME owners who hired out their motor-vehicles to be used by the Swapo Party for this election campaigns have not yet been paid, three weeks after the conclusion of the national elections.

Those who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity said the ruling party initially promised to pay them immediately after the conclusion of the party's campaign meetings, which was from the day of the presidential and National Assembly elections - on 27 November.

The payment for the hired vehicles was to be calculated per kilometre.

At the conclusion of the party's campaign, Swapo did not communicate how vehicle owners were to be paid, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Namibian has seen short-term agreements which various vehicle owners signed with the party to provide their vehicles for campaign purposes.

In one instance, the party agreed to pay vehicle owners whose cars were used in the Kavango East and West regions N$12 000, while individuals whose vehicles were used for campaign rallies in the Omuthiya district were to be paid N$8 000.

Swapo's executive director, Austin Samupwa, told The Namibian that he was not aware of the alleged non-payment for private vehicles.

He said people who were not paid for the use of their vehicles were supposed to report their issue to the party, and not to the media.

"Did they report to you that they did not get paid? Why are they reporting to you? If they have not been paid, why are they not reporting to Swapo?

The arrangement we made was not for you, it was between Swapo and the individuals.

Therefore, if they have a problem, just inform them to come to Swapo," he said.