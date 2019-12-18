Namibia: New Laws in 2019 ... the Fewest Since Independence

OFTEN AT the end of the year, we look back at legal developments - and particularly at new legislation. But there is surprisingly little to examine this year.

Parliament passed only six laws in 2019 - and two of those were nothing more than appropriations acts (laws which set out the figures for the state budget). The other four laws passed were the (1) Public Enterprises Governance Act; (2) Electronic Transactions Act; (3) Prevention and Combating of Pollution of the Sea by Oil Amendment Act; and (4) the Bank of Namibia Act (which is at the time of writing still awaiting signature by the president in order to be gazetted).

This low level of activity is unusual. The first few years after independence were high-water marks, with over 30 laws being enacted each year during Namibia's first five years. During the first 15 years of freedom, 28 to 29 laws were passed each year on average. Legislative activity reduced markedly from 2005, with only 13 laws being passed each year on average since then - with 2019's six laws being the lowest so far. (The runner-up for the lowest number of laws enacted was 2006, with seven pieces of legislation gazetted that year.)

Is this because Namibia has remade its legal landscape already, with the need for new laws having tailed off in recent years? This does not seem to be the explanation. Namibia still lacks some important pieces of legislation - such as laws on access to information, data protection, and the combating of torture - and some existing laws are in obvious need of reform (such as the law that covers fishing quotas!).

Family law is in a sad state of neglect, with proposed laws on marriage, divorce, recognition of customary marriage and a uniform default matrimonial property regime for persons of all races having not yet made it to parliament - even though drafts of some of these laws were put on the table for discussion as far back as 15 years ago!

The fault cannot all be laid at the door of parliament, since it can only consider bills which are tabled before it. As the second chart accompanying this article shows, parliament had fewer bills to consider this year than in previous years. The bottlenecks must be farther back, with slower action by line ministries and legal drafters.

The government's admirable commitment to public consultation can also be a factor that slows down the progress of bills through the system - for a good cause.

We would certainly agree that laws should not be rushed through parliament without careful consideration and comprehensive consultations with stakeholders. But important legislative action should not lose momentum. If legislation does not move forward at a reasonable pace to meet policy needs that have been identified, there is a danger that malaise may set in.

Aside from law-making, what are the National Assembly's key functions? Article 63 says that it approves the government budget and provides for revenue and taxation, makes decisions on which international agreements Namibia should join, and receives reports on the activities of the executive branch, including parastatals - with the power to carry out an oversight role for any government agency by requiring senior officials to give an account of the agencies' activities. It can also initiate or approve referenda on matters of national concern, advise the president on constitutional matters, and "take such steps as it considers expedient" to uphold and defend the Namibian Constitution and the laws of Namibia, and to advance the objectives of Namibian independence.

Furthermore, it is charged with remaining "vigilant and vigorous" for the purposes of ensuring that the scourges of apartheid, tribalism and colonialism do not again manifest themselves in any form in a free and independent Namibia, and to protect and assist "disadvantaged citizens of Namibia who have historically been the victims of these pathologies".

So, what has parliament been doing this year? The figures for the National Assembly in the accompanying chart give some idea. Action in many areas seems to have been reduced this year, compared to the previous two years.

But it is important to note that numbers on their own are a somewhat crude measurement of activity. A bill tabled in parliament might be short or voluminous, and it might contain a fairly simple amendment to an existing law, or be an entirely new law which requires more intense scrutiny. Similarly, the numbers of motions, reports and international treaties considered do not give an indication of their complexity. Nevertheless, the numbers are interesting.

It is somewhat worrying that the increase in the size of parliament - which is bigger than ever before since constitutional amendments enlarged it, starting with the 2014 election - does not seem to be correlated with an increase in accomplishments. However, a larger membership is not necessarily commensurate with greater efficiency.

In 2020, we hope to see a vigilant and vigorous parliament, backed up by an energetic and enthusiastic executive, to continue with the task of re-making Namibia's laws to meet the needs of all its people.