Namibia: Ex-Shoprite Workers Bemoan Court Ruling

FIFTEEN Shoprite workers from Gobabis who were fired for engaging in an illegal strike in 2015 are not happy that the Labour Court has approved a meagre N$418 000 settlement for them.

The 15 workers are part of the 93 who went on strike in July 2015 to demand salary increases. The retail company charged them with participating in an unlawful strike, gross insubordination and absence from their work station without prior authorisation.

According to the judgement delivered on 12 December, the company was ordered to pay N$418 866 as compensation for loss of income over 12 months by permanent and part-time workers. The payment is to be made by 24 December and proof of payment submitted to the Office of the Labour Commissioner.

Among the workers, the least paid beneficiary will get N$16 000 while the highest paid will take home N$54 000.

A similar case involves the Rundu Shoprite workers who also won the labour case to be reinstated and compensated from the time they lost their jobs in September 2016. That judgement was supposed to be effected on 10 November 2016. However, the Rundu workers have not been reinstated or received compensation to date. Speaking to The Namibian on Tuesday, labour expert Herbert Jauch said the Gobabis judgement was not a victory for those workers because the compensation does not take into account the years they have been unemployed, nor does it talk about reinstatement.

"A fair deal would have been for these workers to get full compensation for losses and future earnings," he said.

Touching on the Rundu Shoprite employees' case, Jauch said the Office of the Labour Commissioner has the right to enforce the judgement using the police.

"One other option these workers have is to appeal to the High Court but this is costly, and that is why the Office of the Labour Commissioner exists. The Office of the Labour Commissioner may fail the workers if they do not assist them," he said. In the court documents pertaining to the Gobabis workers' case, chief arbitrator Fabiola Katjivena said she did not order the workers' reinstatement because of the time frame between the dismissal and the issuing of the award.

"The applicants' dismissal was both substantively unfair and procedurally unfair in that the respondent failed to apply its disciplinary policies and procedures consistently," Katjivena said.

According to the documents, after the hearing of the Gobabis matter, the award was put on hold at the request of the workers pending determination of another case of the Shoprite workers in Windhoek.

"After the Shoprite Windhoek matter was resolved, numerous meetings were held between Shoprite management and representatives of the employees," the documents state.

The Shoprite management asked for time to consider the workers' demands but reverted to the representatives on 17 October that they would not settle the matter and would rather wait for the arbitration award.

General secretary for the Namibian Industrial Food and Retail Workers Union Samuel Siririka told The Namibian they will appeal for the workers to be reinstated.

"We will have to appeal because the alleged industrial strike was countrywide but Windhoek employees were not dismissed. They enjoyed their benefits from the date they were served with notice to appear before the internal hearing," he said. Siririka said the compensation order is not necessarily a victory, reiterating the issue of reinstatement.

"I do not know why they have not included reinstatement in the judgement because we specifically asked for it. We will definitely pursue that demand because these people have been jobless for so long and they have families to take care of," he said.

Speaking on the issue of the Rundu workers, the unionist said his counterparts representing those workers are working to get a deal for them. Although 110 Rundu workers were dismissed, only 19 workers were supposed to be compensated and reinstated.

One of the 110 affected workers who spoke to The Namibian said Shoprite Rundu blatantly refused to enforce the order.

"We even approached the High Court over the matter but nothing came from it because the company refused to reinstate us or compensate us for the dismissal," said the worker.

The worker said he has been jobless for roughly four years and this has been tough because he has dependents. "In order for me to survive, I have to sell airtime, sweets and other small items, but it is hard," he said. Another worker said things are tough and both she and her children depend on her mother's pension, which is not enough to go around.

"It is not easy being jobless. I am here at the village trying to farm but it is not raining. We are struggling," she said. Shoprite representative Robin Raines declined to comment.