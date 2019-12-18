Uganda: Church of Uganda Needs Shs1.1b for Enthronement of New Archbishop

The Church of Uganda launched a resource mobilization drive raise Shs1.16billion for the enthronement of its new Archbishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba.

Dr Kaziimba was elected Archbishop of the Church of Uganda on August 28, 2019, during a meeting of the House of Bishops.

Addressing journalists at the Church of Uganda Provincial secretariat in Namirembe, the chairperson of the farewell and enthronement committee Ruth Nankabirwa the budget is modest given the magnitude of the function, which will to attract both local and international guests.

"The total amount of money which we need is 1.16bn shillings, and this includes renovation of the official residence, the office and also about Shs12 million for final touches on the cathedral," Nankabirwa said.

She noted that a total of 37 bishops from dioceses across the country are expected to attend the ceremony.

"Every bishop has his seat and some of these dioceses are new, Namirembe doesn't have those seats. So, we are going to purchase them and we need to make order for the balance of the seats which we need," Nankabirwa.

Nankabirwa added that part of the money would be used to buy a new vehicle for the incoming archbishop, as well as accommodation and feeding of international guests, refreshments, Public address system among others.

While she could not readily tell how much has so far been collected, Ms Nankabirwa revealed that she got 25 M shillings from Members of Cabinet on Monday, hoping to reach out to members of parliament and other well-wishers to ensure success of the event.

The organising committee launched on 20th September 2019 by the outgoing archbishop His Grace Stanley Ntagaly is comprised of Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Tumusiime Mutebile, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Kampala Minister Beti Olive Kamya, Retired Bishop Joel Obetia, and Nakasero Hospital's Dr Ben Mbonye among others.