Uganda: Police Ban Night Movement of Livestock During Festive Season

18 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Mudangha Kolyangha

The Police in Butebo, Budaka and Kibuku districts have banned the movement of cattle during the night to curb theft of animals as festive season closes in.

The Kibuku District Police commander, SP Stephen Twinomugisha, said thieves normally load the stolen animals on vehicles at night.

"We have intensified both motorized and foot patrols on suspected routes [Tirinyi-Pallisa] that thieves normally escape to, with stolen animals and birds. People are supposed to move with their animals during day but accompanied with permits," SP Twinomugisha said.

He also explained that police have embarked on a community policing and crime prevention programme in the district as a measure to reduce the crime rate during this festive season.

"Police have mounted snap checks in different crime-prone locations and we have arrested some people moving with livestock without any document to show ownership. We shall continue to carry out operations throughout the season," he said.

Police also urged the people to be more security conscious, careful and vigilant, particularly when on the road and at home.

He said, "to ensure their safety and that of passengers, motorists should traffic rules, avoid using cellphones while driving, remove car keys from ignition when they are stationary, not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

The Budaka District Police commander, Wilson Salaam said that police will be in full force to ensure that people's properties are not broken into. He, however, cautioned parents to keep watch of their children.

"A disturbing trend over the festive season is the number of children who go missing, it is advised that parents, guardians and caretakers know the whereabouts of their children at all times."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.