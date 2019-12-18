Tanzania: Prisons Department in Trouble Over Conduct of Freed Inmates

18 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Elias Msuya

Dar es Salaam — The deputy minister of home affairs Hamad Masauni has demanded explanation from the Prison Department why some prisoners, who were recently released through a Presidential Amnesty, have turned criminal after being out of jail.

He said he was saddened by reports that some prisoners who were set free on presidential pardon during the 58 independence universal were being arrested in several parts of the country over committing crimes including house breaking.

The Deputy Minister said this yesterday at Ukonga prison whereby he asked the prison department to prisoners life skills.

"We thank the President for giving amnesty to prisoners. He is a good man and he did this in good faith, believing all prisoners released have turned good citizens," he said.

"It is unfortunate to hear that some of the released prisoners have been rearrested due to theft. Hee! What is wrong? There might be a problem somewhere because we human beings always differ," he said.

He directed the prison officers to make sure that they mould prisoners to become good and self-reliant citizen.

"We shouldn't let prisoners reach that degree. That is why the President insisted that prisoners must work and not survive by stealing other peoples' belongings," he said.

The deputy minister has called for the prison department to support the government plan in achieving semi-industrialised status by establishing industrial projects.

"You have seen the efforts by the government to construct industries; we as the ministry of home affairs should never stay back. You have to make sure that you expand industrial projects and increase productivity," he said.

The Commissioner of Prison Phaustine Kasike said there were plans to use prisoners in implementation of some of the department's projects.

