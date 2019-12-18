Tanzania: Arusha Struggles to Restore Rain-Damaged Infrastructure

Arusha — Authorities here are struggling to restore road structures damaged by the on-going rains in Monduli district.

Lokisale ward in the lowlands is the most hit as roads connecting it with the district headquarters or Arusha have largely remained cut off.

"Every effort is being made to restore road transport through rehabilitation of the roads damaged," said the district commissioner Iddi Kimanta. The road connecting Monduli and Lokisale also serves as another link between Arusha and Simanjiro and Kiteto districts in neighbouring Manyara region.

Heavy rains which continue to pound Arusha and the northern regions have also flooded the crop fields in lowland areas such as Lokisale.

According to the Monduli DC, rains have led to the suspension of civil works on the newly built or expanded public schools ready for opening next month.

One of them is Lokisale Secondary School whose domitories were ordered for completion by December 15th by the State Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Suleiman Jafo.

However, the project has stalled because no building materials could be ferried to the site as the roads have been rendered impassable.

The Monduli district engineer Janeth Mhoneka told journalists over the weekend that roads in various parts of the district are being strengthened to cope with the floods.

She said the unusually heavy rains have cut off several villages in the otherwise semi-arid lowland plains south of Arusha.

At Mbaash village in Selela ward west of Monduli, some 200 hectares of various crops were flooded last week, raising fears of poor harvests despite the long desired rains.