Zimbabwe: Chamisa in Bulawayo to Update Structures On Mbeki Talks

MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa is expected to travel to Bulawayo and meet his party's National Council Thursday and brief it on his meeting this week with former South Africa president, Thabo Mbeki in Harare.

Sources in the party confirmed Chamisa's visit to the second capital city Tuesday.

"He will be in Bulawayo where he is expected to meet the National Council and touch on a number of key issues including his meeting with Mbeki on Monday," one of the sources said.

The MDC National Council is the main decision-making body of the party in between congresses.

Although Swithern Chiroodza, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo province spokesperson confirmed that Chamisa would be in Bulawayo, he could not divulge further details.

"The president is coming to Bulawayo to deliver his New Year's message to the party's structures. His address will touch on a wide range of structural and organisational issues. These will be the last crucial meetings of the year," he said.

Mbeki jetted into Zimbabwe Monday and met President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chamisa and members of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

After his meeting with Mnangagwa, Mbeki said he was ready to assist Zimbabwe in resolving the prevailing current challenges and also urged Sadc to assist the country.

