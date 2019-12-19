Zimbabwe: Mbeki Not Here for Another GNU Formation Dialogue - Madhuku

FORMER South African President Thabo Mbeki is not in Zimbabwe to push for the formation of another Government of National Unity (GNU), but to hear why Zimbabweans are failing to find each other and dialogue on their own, Lovemore Madhuku, a political opposition leader has said.

Madhuku, the president of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), who was part of other political leaders from Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) who met Mbeki at a local hotel Tuesday said the former SA leader was in the country in his personal capacity.

"During the meeting, Mbeki told us that he was in Zimbabwe in his personal capacity to try to assist in his own way why it was difficult for the people of Zimbabwe to come together and dialogue," Madhuku told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

"He was not here for brokering a Government of National Unity as expected from some quarters, but was offering assistance and encouraging dialogue."

On their part, the POLAD members that met Mbeki told him that Zimbabwe's future cannot be dependent on one or two parties.

"We told him that this country can't be dependent on one or two political parties. It is not an MDC or Zanu PF issue. We informed him that as POLAD, our framework is conducive dialogue and that as he engages others, POLAD is a credible organisation," said Madhuku.

The meeting came a day after Mbeki also met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Also present at the meeting with Madhuku were MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe and her deputy Obert Gutu, MP Priscilla Misiharambwi-Mushonga and president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Lucia Matibenga.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she welcomed the involvement of Mbeki to resolve the country's challenges saying he had been involved with the issue of Zimbabwe and knew what the country went through.

Mbeki was instrumental in brokering a deal, which saw the formation of an inclusive government then led by the late former President Robert Mugabe of Zanu PF and the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai between 2009 and 2013.

The ex-South African leader was also expected to pay his respect to Grace Mugabe following the death of Mugabe last September.

