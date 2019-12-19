Nigeria's Progress Against Open Defecation Slow - UNICEF

19 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The Chief WASH of the United Nations Children's Fund, Zaid Jurji, says the campaign to end open defecation in Nigeria has been slow so far.

Jurji, who spoke in Abuja at a meeting between the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and the organised private sector in Water Sanitation & Hygiene, said this might be due to increasing demography from uncontrolled population expansion.

Jurji, who also reminded the country that the year 2025 set aside to end open defecation was just six years away, called for a sustained campaign against the menace as done in India.

He called for political will and increased commitment to reversing the trend.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
External Relations
Environment
International Organisations
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.