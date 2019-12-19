Kenya: KCSE 2019 - I Expected to Do Well but Exceeded My Wildest Dreams, Says Top Boy

18 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Shaban Makokha

The top candidate in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations yesterday spent the day working on his grandfather's farm in Mumias, Kakamega County, with his uncle, unaware that he would end the day a star.

Buluma Wabuko Tony scored a grade A with 87.1 points to emerge top of the 699,745 candidates who sat this year's exam between November 4 and November 27.

While his family had expected him to do well, his performance exceeded their wildest expectations.

As they worked on the farm, his uncle, Mr Collins Lutta, told him that he expected to see him in the media, particularly on television, later in the day.

"This morning, I told him I expected him to talk to the media and be seen on the television. What I didn't expect was that he would be the best candidate in the country. He has brought light to our village," said Mr Lutta.

Tony aspires to be a medical doctor to achieve his passion of saving lives.

When the Nation caught up with him at his grandfather's home in Emakhwale village in Mumias East Sub-county, where he was visiting, he appeared cool and composed.

"I did not expect this achievement," he said.

Tony, said he has been doing well since primary school. In 2015, he scored 433 marks out of 500 in KCPE at St Aquinas Primary School in Njoro, Nakuru County.

"I worked hard and knew l would pass the KCSE exams. But l didn't expect to be the best candidate in the country. The results have come as a big surprise to me and my family," he said.

He attributes his performance to hard work, discipline, and dedication to God.

Tony's mother, Agneta Luttah is in charge of packaging at Kariki Flower Firm Limited in Molo while his father, Mr Dennis Buluma, is a pastor with Christ the King Fellowship.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.