Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Urges Empathy for Mentally Retarded Persons

19 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called for more empathy towards the plights of mentally retarded persons in the country. Mrs Buhari, who declared open the International Conference on Mental Health in Abuja, said such compassion would guarantee them a secured future.

Represented by Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on NGOs in the Office of the First Lady, called on Nigerians to help return mentally retarded persons to sound minds through professional medical engagements, reuniting them with their families and communities.

Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

