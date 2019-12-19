Kenya: Number of KCSE Candidates Attaining Grade A Surges to 627 Up From 315 in 2018

Eveline Wambui Mwangi of Mahiga Girls High School is hoisted high in celebrations at Thunguri village in Nyeri on December 18, 2019 after she scored a mean grade of B+ in the KCSE exams. She was among candidates with special needs who scored highly.

Nairobi — The number of candidates who scored Grade A the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) almost doubled up rising to 627 from 315 in the 2018 exam.

While releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Wednesday said overall, the 699,746 candidates who sat for the national exam registered exemplary performance with 125,746 attaining the minimum university level qualification grade C Plus.

The top Candidate in 2019 KCSE exam was identified as Tony Wabuko from Kapsabet Boys who scored Grade A with 87.159 points.

He was followed by Barasa Njeri of Kenya High who scored 87.087 points and David Odhiambo who attained 87.080 points.