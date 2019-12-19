Kenya: KNEC Cancels Results for 1,309 KCSE Candidates Over Exam Irregularities

Eveline Wambui Mwangi of Mahiga Girls High School is hoisted high in celebrations at Thunguri village in Nyeri on December 18, 2019 after she scored a mean grade of B+ in the KCSE exams. She was among candidates with special needs who scored highly.

Nairobi — At least 1,309 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidates will miss their examination results after the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) cancelled their results over irregularities.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha Wednesday said the number has significantly reduced from 4,519 cases reported in 2018.

Irregularities were as a result of cases of candidates sneaking mobile phones and carrying unauthorized studying materials into the examinations' rooms among others.

"We collected close to 100 mobile phones from various examination centres. In Kisii, we apprehended more than 10 impersonators. I Nairobi's Eastleigh, we collected 35 mobile phones from a single centre," he said.

The examination council is also withholding results for 658 candidates, in what Magoha termed as routine checks on small details, including accuracy of their names and registration details.

"These results will be released to candidates as soon as the verification process is completed," Magoha said.

During the examination period, cases of collusion were noted to have reduced to 1,158 from 4,355 noted in 2018.

However, the number of cell phones nabbed, and the cases of impersonation were noted to have increased.