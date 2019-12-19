Kenya: Kapsabet Boys' Tony Wabuko Emerges Top Student in KCSE 2019

Eveline Wambui Mwangi of Mahiga Girls High School is hoisted high in celebrations at Thunguri village in Nyeri on December 18, 2019 after she scored a mean grade of B+ in the KCSE exams. She was among candidates with special needs who scored highly.

Nairobi — Baluma Tony Wabuko is the top student in this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) National Examination released Wednesday by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

He scored 87.087 points, attaining Grade A.

Wabuko who studied at Kapsabet Boys High School was followed by Barasa MaryAnn Njeri from Kenya High who scored mean Grade A with 87.087 points and Aboge David Odhiambo also from Kapsabet Boys with 87.80 points.

While releasing the results CS Magoha said overall, the students performed well compared to previous years.

He gave credit to improved education system and transformative reforms being undertaken in the education sector.

"Overall, the number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of Mean Grade C+ and above in 2019 is 125,746 (18.02pc) compared with 90,377 (13.77pc) in the 2018 KCSE examination. This analysis explains why I started my speech by asking Kenyans to believe in the reforms that we have been conducting," Magoha said.

"That the overall performance of candidates has been increasing since we reformed the system of administering the examinations means that candidates have settled down to working hard on their own - under the leadership of their teachers - to prepare for examinations."

Below is the list of top 10 students, the points they scored, and their respective schools:

Buluma Tony Wabuko, 87.159, Kabsabet Boys

Barasa Maryanne Njeri, 87.087, The Kenya High

Aboge David Odhiambo, 87.080, Kabsabet Boys

Antonny Owuor Ochieng, 87.000, Maseno Sch.

Mathuri Natasha Wawira, 86.961, The Kenya High

Kizito Ezra Sikuta, 86.960, Moi High Sch. Kabarak

Long'ali M. Chepengat, 86.924, Alliance Girls' High

Ndathi Hellen Njoki, 86.914, The Kenya High

Siele Chelang'at Aileen, 86.900, Moi Forces Academy, Lanet

Laura Chelangat Ruto, 86.853, St. Brigit Kiminini

Kenya High school was listed as the most improved and the top school in this year's exam with 76 As followed by Kapsabet Boys and Alliance High with 49 and 48 As respectively.

Other include Moi High Sch Kabarak with 30As, Alliance Girls, 27, Maryhill Girls, 25, 7 Maseno School, 23, Nairobi School ,23, Mangu High, 23 and Moi Girls Sch, Eldoret, 21 As.

"Our enhanced measures of fighting examination cheating in our schools have succeeded with a high measure of success. I wish to state that we have now stamped out the overt cases of cheating that were rampant in our education ecosystem," Magoha said.

The number of candidates who scored Grade A in the 2019 KCSE exam almost doubled up rising to 627 from 315 in the 2018 exam.

"As proof that our reforms are coming of age, today I will be releasing results that show marked improvement in performance compared to those of the last three years. This is indeed a confirmation that our teachers are now preparing candidates better and that the learners themselves can now engage in studies knowing well that their performance depends on individual input," Magoha said.

CS Magoha further stated that there was a significant improvement in sixteen subjects, a decline in eleven subjects and little or no change in three subjects.

Female students performed better compared to their male counterparts in languages (English and Kiswahili).